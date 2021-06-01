BLOWING ROCK — A global leader and innovator in outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment, Columbia Sportswear opened its newest factory store at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock on Friday, May 21.
For more than 80 years, Columbia has developed products and technologies with the goal to unlock the outdoors for everyone, according to the company. Based in the Pacific Northwest, products are developed and rigorously tested in a variety of weather. The company stated that it continues to adhere to founder Gert Boyle’s mantra, “It’s perfect. Now make it better.”
“We are excited to announce the opening of our newest Factory Store in North Carolina where we will feature great values on a wide variety of innovative sportswear, outerwear, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids,” said David Lawner, senior Vice President of Retail for Columbia Sportswear. “Whatever the outdoor activity, Columbia offers apparel and gear that is tested tough, and will keep everyone in the family warm, dry, cool and protected.”
The new Columbia Sportswear outlet store is located at 278 Shoppes on the Parkway, Space 12, in the Tanger Outlet Center in Blowing Rock. According to Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock General Manager Ronnie Mark, the newest store leaves the mall with only two openings.
For more information and the entire Columbia Sportswear selection, please visit www.columbia.com.
