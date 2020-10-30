GREENSBORO — Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., a leader in the outlet industry, announced it has joined the Civic Alliance, a non-partisan coalition of businesses whose aim is to support safe, healthy and trusted elections and inspire civic engagement amongst its employees and customers.
Through its work with the Civic Alliance, Tanger Blowing Rock will participate in Power the Polls, an initiative to address the nationwide poll worker shortage by recruiting and training the next generation, with the goal of securing at least 1 million volunteers by November. As part of the effort, Tanger Blowing Rock is encouraging its regular full-time employees to utilize available paid time off through the volunteerism program to serve as poll workers in their communities.
Tanger’s participation in the Civic Alliance is part of the company’s recent efforts to support civic engagement and its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council’s leadership and action goals ahead of the 2020 election. Last month, Tanger began a partnership with HeadCount, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting voter registration amongst young people, installing voter registration stations at 24 of its open-air locations nationwide. This partnership encourages employees and shoppers to check their registration status, register to vote, find a local polling place, access information about how to vote early and review registration deadlines state by state.
“At Tanger, we believe our democracy works best when we all participate. We value civic engagement, especially exercising the right to vote, which is why we have taken a number of steps to help our employees and customers navigate this election season.” said Stephen Yalof, chief operating officer and president of Tanger Outlets. “We are excited to join the Civic Alliance and continue our partnership with HeadCount ahead of the upcoming election. I’m proud of Tanger’s continued commitment to supporting civic engagement among our employees and shoppers. By working together, we can ensure everyone’s voices are heard this November.”
