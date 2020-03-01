BOONE – The first Boone location of Talia Espresso opened its doors at 444 W. King St. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, the company announced on social media.
“Jim and Kathy (Kozak) own all Talia locations and are ecstatic about introducing their special brand to the sweet town of Boone,” an Instagram post on Feb. 22 stated. “These two and the Talia staff are so ready to dive into the High Country community and serve some amazing espresso.”
The location is the fourth Talia Espresso location, with the first three being in Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro.
“Located in the North Carolina foothills, Talia Espresso is a bistro-style coffee house with multiple locations specializing in delicious espresso-based beverages, fresh sustainable foods and connected community,” the company’s website states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.