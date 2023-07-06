BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is featuring a Summer Blockbuster Film Series throughout July and August. 

The series recalls summer box office draws from the past opening with Steven Spielberg's 1975 man vs. nature fan favorite "Jaws" on Tuesday, July 11. When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a summer beachside community, it's up to a local sheriff (Roy Scheider), a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss), and an old seafarer (Robert Shaw) to hunt the beast down.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.