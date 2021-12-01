When someone moves to Boone, they can go to the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and pick up a relocation packet that points them to some of the best local businesses. In a close-knit community like the High Country, there is bound to be some overlap in names and people who know each other, but there’s something different about one group of Boone businesses.
They all have a bit of Carson Coatney in their DNA.
The story of Stick Boy
Growing up, Coatney always had an entrepreneurial spirit. In college at Duke University, he and his brother started a laundry business to make some extra money, but he had other plans for his life after college.
Coatney was a pre-med with an economics major and a minor in chemistry. He expected to become a doctor.
“After I graduated, I was like, ‘I’m just not really passionate about this,’” Coatney said. “This is a big commitment — med school, residency. Then you’re a doctor for life. It’s not like you just decide to change careers.”
He decided to take a year off and figure out what was right for him. Opting to go the business-oriented route, he got a job focused on logistics and operations with Operation Christmas Child.
In April of 2000, Coatney was in the Washington D.C. area for a wedding when a friend took them to a local bakery. Despite having never made a loaf of bread, Coatney said he liked food and the chemistry aspect interested him.
“You can cook anything without a lot of chemistry, but you start dealing with living organisms and yeast,” Coatney said. “I found that to be interesting. There just wasn’t anything like it (in Boone) and I saw an opportunity.”
In August of the next year, Stick Boy Bread Company was born, taking up one-third of the building it has now. Two years later, the bakery took over the rest of the building and in 2013, it spawned Stick Boy Kitchen as an expansion restaurant on the other side of town.
After 20 years, the Stick Boy name has become a local staple, and the launching pad for numerous entrepreneurs.
The first location was the seed of a business family tree with branches woven throughout Boone. There’s even a second Stickboy location in Fuquay-Varina, which was the first business to branch off.
Opened by former employees, Coatney said it is a great location that has done well, but it made him realize he wanted his focus to be on Boone.
“The reason I started the business in Boone is because I didn’t want to have to travel. I wanted to work for myself and I wanted to live here in the High Country,” Coatney said. “It’s not like I want to have 20 Stick Boys across the state and spend all my time driving between them. I just need to invest my energy into growing here and investing in this area, because the reason that I live in Boone is because I love this area.”
From bread to businesses
The next business to spring from Stick Boy was one that already existed, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, which became part of the Stick Boy family in 2010.
At the time, Patrick Sullivan was working for Stick Boy and had the same entrepreneurial spirit of Coatney and was given the option to buy Melanie’s.
“So (Sullivan) comes to me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, Melanie just offered to sell me her business. I don’t have the money, so do you want to come with me to this meeting and see if we might want to do this together?’ And I’m like, ‘Sure,’” Coatney said.
Sullivan would later sell his half of the business, which is under the ownership of — and run by — Paul Tuttle and Coatney’s wife, Mindy. After Melanie’s, Sullivan opened his own business, Basil’s, in 2013.
The relationship built with Sullivan and Basil’s would be defining in the success of a business later started by Coatney and friend Tim Herdklotz — Booneshine Brewing Company.
“We had both been thinking about a brewery at the same time,” Herdklotz said. “And this was before any breweries had opened here, Appalachian Mountain Brewery was in planning at the time. We ran into each other at Sweet Frog getting yogurt one night, and I was like, ‘We should start a brewery (in Boone).’”
Both were into craft beer and had tried their hands at home brewing, but a large-scale brewery was another task all together. The two started working on homebrews in Coatney’s carport, experimenting and trying to nail down the science of brewing.
By 2014, the pair were ready to move to the next level, and got a call from Sullivan about an opening next to Basil’s that would work out for both parties.
“He was like, ‘This shop next to us just moved out, there’s this space next door to me — 1,200 square feet — why don’t you guys come in and start your production brewery next door to me, I’ll put all your beers on draft next door at Basil’s,’” Coatney said. “We didn’t want to start a place that was open to the public. We just wanted to brew beer to start.”
Herdklotz said that the plan was always to expand and have food at Booneshine, but they were still growing the beer side of the business.
Before they opened next to Basil’s, Booneshine experimented with darker beers and coffee. That combination led to the Winter Mocha Stout and Hatchet Coffee Porter, both brewed with the help of another business that had origins in the kitchen of Stick Boy.
Back in 2009, Coatney gave a part time job to a fishing buddy, Jeremy Bollman, who became a baker alongside Jeremy Parnell. They were tasked with baking bread late at night, which required a lot of caffeine and opened their eyes to a future in coffee.
“They’re up all night baking, they’re drinking coffee to stay awake and they’re getting geeky about coffee,” Coatney said of the two Jeremys. “They started talking about starting a coffee company, and that’s where Hatchet Coffee happened.”
By the end of 2017, Hatchet Coffee was a full-grown business that shared a building with Center 45 on Bamboo Road. At the time, there were not many businesses on that side of town. They would be joined by Booneshine a few years later just down the road.
As the brewery grew, Herdklotz and Coatney knew they needed to take the business to the next level.
They needed to stay within the town’s limits to serve alcohol — Watauga County is dry, but Boone is not — but have enough space for an entire restaurant. The duo found an old paint factory on the east side of Boone and in 2019, it became the new home for Booneshine.
The area — known as East Boone — was not much of a business destination at the time, with Center 45, Hatchet Coffee and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff being some of the few locations on that side of town.
“The whole movement to this side of town — Center 45 started it, but if you look at the town infrastructure, where’s the growth going to happen in the future? It kind of has to go this way, just based on land that’s available and utilities. We felt good about (East Boone),” Herdklotz said.
The Stick Boy philosophy
Herdklotz said that a big part of Booneshine, the main focus of the business, is to make Boone and the High Country a better place through good service and products while giving back to the community. Coatney added that when looking through all of the businesses that are a part of Stick Boy’s story, a common thread is a love of the community and the people in it.
“The reason the story is so interconnected, the reason the story spans so many years and the reason that it’s all happening here is because all of those people that I’ve mentioned live here and share the values that Tim and I have,” Coatney said. “The reason that we started our business here and that we live here, it’s because we’re invested in this community. This community has blessed us and the people that live here have taken a little hole-in-the-wall bakery that we started 20 years ago, and continue to support us and help us grow.”
Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson said businesses like Stick Boy, Booneshine, Hatchet Coffee and Basil’s are not only part of what makes Boone what it is, but also prime examples of what makes the local business community special.
“None of the principles have changed. A lot of times, you see a business like that — especially a hard business like running a restaurant or running a group of restaurants — you see that the personnel tends to shuffle out. These folks have been in it together, they’ve raised children together, they’ve experienced life together while building this,” Jackson said. “They’ve been supportive of one another’s businesses that could be — in some cases — viewed as competitive. I think Carson saw this opportunity for people to be inspired by what Stick Boy was, it was an entrepreneurial dream.”
It would have been easy for Coatney to expand Stick Boy with dozens of locations. The businesses that have come from it could have easily headed to Charlotte or Asheville, but those other places aren’t Boone. His business and the others that have come out of it have stuck to the core philosophy Coatney had when he first opened Stick Boy 20 years ago.
“What’s cool is that we’ve created a community of businesses that support each other, that help each other grow and have acted as a laboratory to hatch new businesses,” Coatney said. “We’re passionate about two things: the High Country and entrepreneurship.”
This story originally appeared in Boone My Hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.