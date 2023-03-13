Space Jam.jpg

The Space Jam movie poster. 

 Photo courtesy App Theatre

BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is continuing its Classic Sports Film Series at the historic venue on King Street with three more popular films.

“Remember the Titans'' will be shown on March 14, and “The Natural” will be shown on March 21 with 7 p.m. screenings. Coincidentally, this month’s title in the theater’s Family Film Series, sponsored by Allen Wealth Management, features the family favorite sports title “Space Jam,” which will be screened on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

