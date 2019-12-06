BEECH MOUNTAIN — Southeast Tourism Society has named Beech Mountain Resort’s 9th Annual Retro 80s Ski Weekend one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for February 2020.
This year’s Retro 80s Ski Weekend is February 20-22, 2020. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.
Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.
This year’s eighth annual ‘80s Retro Ski Weekend will feature a can’t miss parade of visitors from all over the Southeast along with residents dressed in their best 1980s garb along with a long list of nightly performances by popular artists and tribute bands. Hosted by the town of Beech Mountain and the Beech Mountain Resort, visitors are privy to a long list of events and activities from cosmic tubing, neon Day-Glo rides down the slopes, live concerts and so much more. Many of the events happening during the weekend are free to visitors and participants. For more information on the event, visit www.beechmountainresort.com.
Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. The online nomination link and submission deadlines are available at SoutheastTourism.org or by calling 770-542-1523.
