BOONE — A local organization owned and operated by U.S. Buildings owner Tommy Sofield has purchased the land parcels which contain Earth Fare and Boone Drug on West King Street, according to Watauga County Register of Deeds records.
Sofield Children’s Limited Partnership purchased the 0.831 acre tract at 116 W. King St., on the corner of West King Street, Councill Street and Tracy Circle from Earth Fare Inc. for $1.5 million on Oct. 18. Then on Nov. 1, the same organization bought the neighboring 178 West King St. 1.494-acre parcel, which includes the Earth Fare store and Boone Drug, for $3.8 million.
Going forward, Sofield said he is going to put a new facade on the Earth Fare building and do an extensive remodel and that the current tenants, Earth Fare and Boone Drug, will be staying long term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.