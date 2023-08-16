small bites for a cause

Chef Haley Phan plated “small bites” at the 2022 event.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — Small Bites for a Big Cause is returning Sept. 12 to raise money for F.A.R.M. Cafe.

Small Bites for a Big Cause is a friendly culinary competition showcasing High Country Grown chefs. They will be challenged to incorporate fresh, local ingredients into bite-sized hors d’oeuvres. Ticket holders will have the chance to taste each small bite and vote on their favorites. The three celebrity judges weighing in on their picks for best overall are Sheri Castle, Todd Carter and Gail Greco.

Small Bites 2023 FINAL - 1
F.A.R.M. Cafe closes out 10th year anniversary celebrations with tapas-style culinary competition
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.