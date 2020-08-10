BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in Memorial Park to welcome SkyLine/SkyBest’s fiber internet service to downtown Blowing Rock businesses.
In March of 2020 SkyLine/SkyBest completed the installation of fiber internet facilities along Main Street in Blowing Rock. Downtown businesses and the surrounding area are now taking advantage of the new service. SkyLine/SkyBest can offer up to 1 Gigabit upload and download internet service to fiber customers.
Future plans include the expansion of fiber connectivity to residential areas in Blowing Rock. Residents interested in acquiring services through SkyBest are encouraged to provide their information by visiting www.skybest.com/newfibercommunity.
