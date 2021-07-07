BOONE — Booneshine’s Summer in the Garden event series was not the usual concert on Saturday, June 3, with a carnival celebrating its sixth anniversary taking place instead.
Founded by Carson Coatney and Tim Herdklotz in 2015, Booneshine Brewing Company has expanded from their original space next to Basil’s into a Boone staple on the east side of town. In 2019, they opened their current location on Industrial Park Drive, with Herdklotz noting the event was also a second anniversary for the venue.
“It’s been great, the support we’ve received from the community over the years has been fantastic,” Herdklotz said. “We never thought we’d get to where we are now.”
Herdklotz said the anniversary was all the more special after the company went through the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said was a “tough time for everyone.” He said it only added to the year being memorable, along with Booneshine’s partnership with first-year soccer club Appalachian FC.
To celebrate the occasion, a new, champagne-style beer was on tap and the beer garden became a carnival with cotton candy, games, a barbecue food truck and a dunk tank, in which Herdklotz was dunked “30-40 times” by his estimation.
“It was one of our employees’ idea,” Herdklotz said. “We wanted to celebrate and thought it’d be fun to have everyone in on the celebration.”
For more information about the Booneshine Brewing Company, visit www.booneshine.beer.
