BOONE — There could only be one film at the top of the American Film Institute  list of “The Greatest Movie Musicals” of all time, but the choice by a jury of more than 1,000 leaders in the creative industry was obvious: “Singin’ in the Rain.” It was so named as part of AFI's “100 Year… Series” celebrating the first century of American cinema. As a centennial celebration of cinematic milestones, the AFI series intended to inspire discussion and public interest in classical Hollywood cinema.

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will screen “Singin’ in the Rain" on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at its historic landmark on King Street in downtown Boone. It is part of the theater’s Cinema Classics Series and is generously sponsored by Nancy and Neil Schaffel.

