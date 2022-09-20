BOONE — Multi-award-winning bluegrass singer-songwriter, mandolinist and guitarist Sierra Hull will perform live at the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone on Thursday, Sept. 29. Hull won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Mandolin Player of the Year” award three years in a row, and will be performing with special guest artist Taylor Rae. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Hull’s positively stellar career started early. That is, if you consider a Grand Ole Opry debut at age 10, then called back to the famed stage a year later to perform with her hero and mentor Alison Krauss to be early. She played Carnegie Hall at 12; at 13 signed with Rounder Records and issued her debut album “Secrets,” and garnered the first of many nominations for Mandolin Player of the Year.

