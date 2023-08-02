BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort Summer Concert Series has plenty to “crow” about after the successful concert with Sheryl Crow on Friday, July 28. The weather cooperated to provide a stunning evening of music performed to a sold-out crowd under colorful skies on the slopes of the Beech Mountain Resort, as thousands enjoyed an evening of music, food, fun and friends.
In spite of dire predictions of traffic problems in advance of the large crowds, the evening was handled smoothly from parking to entry to food/beverage venues to seating arrangements to the lively performances. Typical of Beech Mountain, the welcoming spirit of the locals provided a low-key and laid-back atmosphere that permeated the evening, from the open parking lots and tailgating early in the afternoon to the final song and exit.
