BOONE — “The spirits will move you in odd and hysterical ways” when “Scrooged” is screened during the Holiday Classic Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. The 1988 Christmas fantasy comedy film directed by Richard Donner and written by Mitch Glazer and Michael O'Donoghue is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the historic theater on King Street in downtown Boone. The running time of the film is 100 minutes.

Based on the 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, “Scrooged” is a modern retelling that follows Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a cynical and selfish television executive who is visited by a succession of ghosts on Christmas Eve intent on helping him regain his holiday spirit. The film also stars Karen Allen, John Forsythe, Bobcat Goldthwait, Carol Kane, Robert Mitchum, Michael J. Pollard and Alfre Woodard.

