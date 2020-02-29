WEST JEFFERSON — Area high school seniors whose parents are telecommunications customers of SkyLine Membership Corporation and SkyBest Communications may apply for national scholarships available through Foundation for Rural Service and local scholarships through SkyLine/SkyBest.
This year, 30 one-time $2,500 FRS scholarships will be awarded to rural high school seniors: one per geographic region of the NTCA membership and one to a student sponsored by a NTCA associate member. The remaining 19 awards will be distributed proportionate to the number of applications received per region. FRS will fund $2,000 of each scholarship, with the sponsoring cooperative of each winning student providing a $500 match.
Additional scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 in value are available. This program gives particular emphasis to those students who plan to return to their community following college.
Scholarship applications are available at all area high school guidance departments and at SkyLine Customer Service Centers in West Jefferson, Boone, Banner Elk and Sparta. Scholarship information and application forms also may be accessed through SkyLine’s website, www.skybest.com/scholarships. The FRS online scholarship deadline is March 6.
The Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship Program will award $25,000 in renewable college scholarships this spring to children of its customers who plan to attend an accredited four-year and two-year college or university. Applications are available at area high school guidance departments, all SkyLine Customer Service Centers and on SkyLine/SkyBest’s website: www.skybest.com/scholarships. Please check with the guidance department for the local high school’s scholarship deadline information, and the deadline for home school/private school applications is March 13.
For more information about either scholarship program, please contact Karen Powell, SkyLine Public Relations Administrator, at SkyLine’s corporate offices at 1-800-759-2226.
