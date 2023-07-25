Over a dozen people were present at Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 20. Pictured here (left-to-right): Skip and Donna Harkrader, Carol Seitz, Amanda Laurent, Anne Winkelman, Chuck and Lisa Gorum, Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly, Ann and Ken Ward and Ginny and Marty Leopold.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Interior of Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts, dated July 20.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
FOSCOE — A brand-new consignment shop had its ribbon cutting ceremony in Foscoe, with friends and curious customers alike filing in to discover what treasures lay inside.
Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts — owned and operated by Lisa Larson Gorum, and located at 8830 NC-105 in Foscoe — opened to the public the previous Friday, before the ribbon-cutting on Thursday, July 20.
