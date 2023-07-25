FOSCOE — A brand-new consignment shop had its ribbon cutting ceremony in Foscoe, with friends and curious customers alike filing in to discover what treasures lay inside.

Sassy Curated interior 1

Interior of Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts, dated July 20.

Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts — owned and operated by Lisa Larson Gorum, and located at 8830 NC-105 in Foscoe — opened to the public the previous Friday, before the ribbon-cutting on Thursday, July 20.

Sassy Curated interior 3

On most days, Lisa at Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts will have her popcorn machine running to provide visitors with a tasty snack while they browse the store.
  

