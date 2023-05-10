tranparent suds logo.png

BOONE — The Salvation Army’s High Country Service Center, serving Watauga, Ashe and Avery Counties, has relocated to 315 State Farm Rd. in Boone.

The community is invited to a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on May 16, at 3 p.m. to celebrate the new “Loads of Love Laundry Ministry” and the new location. Those planning to attend the ribbon cutting are asked to bring a can of soup or essential pantry items in support of the program.

