BOONE — The Salvation Army of the High Country team celebrated the grand opening of their new location in Boone on Tuesday, May 16.

The location at 315 State Farm Road houses the Loads of Love laundry ministry, which will give low-income families and unhoused individuals a place to wash their clothes for free.

Salvation Army

The Boone Salvation Army is located at 315 State Farm Road. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.