BOONE — The Sagebrush Steakhouse & Saloon on N.C. 105 in Boone has closed, according to a note left on the front doors.
Addressed to guests and employees, the letter thanked the community, employees and patrons while also pointing people to one of the restaurant chain’s other locations in Wilkesboro.
“Unfortunately, we have to close our doors for good,” the note read. “It’s been our greatest pleasure serving you and being a part of this community over the past years. We’re so appreciative of your support and the connections we’ve made.”
The letter also noted that some employees would be transitioning to the restaurant in Wilkesboro.
“We look forward to continuing our working relationship with you and are glad we could hold on to you,” the note read.
With the Boone location shuttered, Sagebrush is left with six locations in North Carolina and Kentucky, including the one in Wilkesboro.
