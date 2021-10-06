BOONE — After nearly two months of providing a support for women seeking recovery in Watauga County, Safe Harbor celebrated its new Boone location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The expansion opened on Aug. 9, and is a continuation of the Hickory-based non-profit’s 17 years of operation. According to Safe Harbor Executive Director Vicki Murray, Safe Harbor provides support for women in recovery as well as women and children experiencing homelessness.
“In 2020, there were over 90,000 people that died of an overdose,” Murray said. “We want to do our part in stopping this. This is just something that is heartbreaking to me. So we can meet a woman where she is, with our recovery coaches, and partner her with her best course of recovery.”
The ceremony included testimonial from a woman who had gone through Safe Harbor’s program. She said the nonprofit helped her kick a 10-year addiction and lift her up to the point where she “has her life back.”
“Whether it’s community members or business leaders, we run across people that need that help and the connection to get a resource like this,” Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson said. “So know now that you’ve got a new resource right here in downtown, good and safe harbor.”
The expansion came after Safe Harbor announced in June that the nonprofit had acquired Transitions of Women in Recovery, which offered guidance and support for women who were navigating the process of recovery re-entry after being released from the Watauga County Detention Center and was founded by Nannette Franklin.
Murray said the plan for the Boone location is to one day expand it into a duplicate of what the organization has in Hickory, with a thrift store and residential facility to go along with their offices, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
For more information about Safe Harbor, visit www.safeharbornc.org, call (828) 326-7233 or visit the Boone location at 890 W. King St., Suites 102 and 104.
