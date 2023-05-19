TODD — RiverGirl Fishing Company follows a model of mutual aid in serving the community that has taken care of them for nearly two decades.
RiverGirl Fishing Company is a full-service fishing and rental shop located in the historic crossroads community of Todd. At the intersection of Elk Creek and the South Fork of the New River, the shop’s goal is to encourage others to “enjoy the river by providing quality education, equipment and guidance.”
RiverGirl was founded by fisheries biologist Kelly McCoy, who runs the business alongside her wife, Renata Dos Santos. The pair prioritizes connecting with the community.
During the pandemic, when so much felt unsure, McCoy and Dos Santos started “Trade Thursday.” On the second Thursday of each month, RiveGirl offers boats, tubes or bike rentals in exchange for items or services. From gift and gas cards to renovations, the initiative provides another way for customers to pay for outdoor adventures.
With a potential economic recession on the horizon, RiverGirl is now offering Trade Thursday an additional day each month — the fourth Thursday.
In addition to the financial concerns brought on by COVID-19, the couple said they gave out post-it ‘IOUs’ after first moving away from accepting credit card payments. Dos Santos said everyone was “floored” by the amount of trust they had in their patrons, which led to building long-lasting relationships.
McCoy said that once trust is established, the relationship exists for life. In her 17 years since starting RiverGirl, she said she has seen children grow up as their families have returned year after year.
“I think the underlying thing behind it that Kelly’s always stressed (is) it’s not about the fishing, or the kayaking, or the tubing and all the other stuff we do. It’s about the relationships,” Dos Santos said. “That has always been what we’ve sort of kept as our focus — building those relationships and just instilling basic decent kindness.”
In addition to Trade Thursday, RiverGirl supports the community of Todd in a wide variety of ways.
After moving back inside after several years of functioning outdoors, RiverGirl is offering several new services this season.
To fill the gap after a structure fire at the general store and the closing of several local businesses, RiverGirl has a coffee lounge called Brew River Cafe for people to stop in for a cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate and hang out. The business also secured funding for two fridges with a wide selection of beverages, hoping to offer grab-and-go food soon and hosting the Carolina Food Monger truck on Saturdays.
On the first Tuesday of each month, RiverGirl “gives back to the river” with Trashy Tuesday. In exchange for collecting trash from the South Fork, kayaks and canoes are free to use. The individual who collects the most trash receives a free fly-fishing lesson, while the person who finds the most unique item wins a T-shirt.
During the pandemic, RiverGirl offered a portion of their property to grow food for Todd’s Table and helped establish the Free Little Food Pantry on Blackburn’s Chapel Grounds.
