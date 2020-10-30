BOONE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is excited to announce that rheumatology services will be moving to a new location.
Currently located within Appalachian Regional Internal Medicine Specialists at Boone Pointe, Dr. James Logan will be relocating to 2146 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The new location, Appalachian Regional Rheumatology, will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. starting Nov. 2, 2020.
Rheumatology services focus on diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases including arthritis, autoimmune diseases and osteoporosis. For more information, call 828-386-2300 or visit apprhs.org/apprheumatology.
