Combs, Tennant and Carpenter, P.C. is pleased to announce the promotion of Emily Reynolds, CPA to partner.
Reynolds holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Appalachian State University and is a graduate of Watauga High School. She is a CPA in the state of North Carolina and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.
Reynolds has been with Combs, Tennant and Carpenter, P.C. , for 10 years; she and her husband, John, currently reside in Watauga County.
“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve our clients and community in this new capacity,” Reynolds said.
Combs, Tennant and Carpenter, P.C. began serving the High Country on Sept. 15, 1980, in what was then a much smaller town of Boone. For 40 years, the firm has matched the considerable growth of the local community in order to fulfill client’s various tax, audit and accounting needs.
Offices currently operate in Boone and Newland with six professionals that provide service to clients throughout the state.
