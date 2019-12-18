JEFFERSON — On Sept. 14, the rustic mountain Jefferson Landing Clubhouse was transformed into a classic race-themed venue to host the Rev It Up for Healthcare & Hunger Event, which was put on collaboratively by Ashe Memorial Hospital Inc. and The Ashe Sharing Center Inc. It was a joyful evening honoring the legacy of Shane Vannoy, former Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation member and supporter of many marginalized within our community.
The sold-out event raised more than $250,000, which will be equally distributed between the two organizations, and will help to accomplish continued provisions for remarkable healthcare and to solve hunger throughout Ashe County in the High Country.
Attendees experienced fine food, along with bourbon and craft beer tastings while they participated in an extensive silent auction. The group was also invited to tour Eddie Vannoy’s Private Car & Memorabilia Collection throughout the evening. Rounding out the event was a live auction, which included numerous trips, jewelry, original artwork, signed guitars by the Eagles and the Rolling Stones, and much, much more — all contributing to a record amount being raised this year.
Ashe Memorial Hospital and The Ashe Sharing Center would like to thank all parties involved in this event that made it a success; including Jefferson Landing for generously allowing them to utilize the facilities, as well as all of the sponsors, who made the event possible.
