HIGH COUNTRY — This August, High Country Realtors® saw a slight stagnation in the four districts compared to July. The High Country MLS reports that of the 205 sales closed, the most expensive on the market was listed at $2,916,500 and the least expensive at $63,000 with a median of $400,000 overall.

As per the trend of inflation, home prices have significantly increased, greatly affecting the affordability of residential homes not only in western North Carolina, but all throughout the nation, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.

