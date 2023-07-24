watauga county public library logo

BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library is holding the fourth in its series of Repair Hub Pop-Ups on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Repair Hub is a nonprofit with the goal of keeping objects out of the waste stream by repairing items for community members and teaching them how to fix items for themselves, fostering community through repair.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.