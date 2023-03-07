HCAR February Real Estate Report Graphic

Report graphics generated from Domus Analytics pulled from the HCAR RETS feed. HCAR Realtor® members can access these detailed and customizable reports and graphics for professional use by logging into the HCAR dashboard — Info Hub A public graphic is available on our website homepage at highcountryrealtors.org.

 Graphic courtesy HCAR

HIGH COUNTRY — In the High Country Real Estate Market four-county area of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, the High Country MLS reports 129 closed sales of residential single family and condo/townhouse properties during February.

Those sales came to a combined total of $61.1 million, according to High Country Association of Realtors. The median sales price was $372,250, which is a little more than what the National Association of Realtors® reports the median for the nation is at $359,000. Median days on market for February shows 68 days. All these numbers are very similar to this same time last year where HCAR saw 166 closed sales with a median sales price of $392,500 and 64 median days on market.

