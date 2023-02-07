BOONE — South End Brewing Co. will take over the space operated by Ransom and is set to open in spring or summer with the current restaurant closing in mid-February.
Megan and Aram Kevorkian purchased Ransom Pub and Event Venue’s assets to ensure a smooth transition into the restaurant’s closure and the opening of South End Brewing Co.’s Boone location.
After a decade of humanitarian careers traveling internationally, Megan and Aram crossed paths through mutual friends in Boone. Aram continued a career in consulting while Megan worked as a nurse with Samaritan’s Purse until about nine months ago when the pair decided to try something new.
After backpacking for two months to clear their heads, Megan and Aram returned to Boone with a plan to grow their family’s business.
Aram’s father and brother successfully opened a brewing company in Greensboro in November 2019. Despite the nearly immediate impacts of the pandemic, the business thrived with its “highly praised” beer. Brewing is a love Aram shares with his family, having taken fermentation science classes at App State under the direction of Lost Province co-owner Andy Mason.
Megan and Aram said they wanted to take on a larger role with the family business, but knew they wanted to stay in Boone. After looking for property and discussing with locals, they found out Doc Hendley of Wine to Water was interested in selling Ransom.
After a conversation, the couple said they purchased the assets of Ransom with both parties having the intention of transitioning the restaurant space into a second location for South End Brewing Co.
They have operated Ransom as normal since the purchase in December and will continue to do so until its closing date of Feb. 18. After a several-month renovation period, South End Brewing Co. will open at 747 West King Street in downtown Boone.
“I think it’ll be an inviting, easy place for people to go and hang out,” Aram said. “We’re really excited for the development that’s happening on this end of town and mostly we’re really excited to be a part of the downtown community now. It’s just great to be here. We’re really proud of the product we offer and excited to have a second location out here in Boone. We’re a small North Carolina business and this gives us a lot of opportunities to engage the community and support the town we love.”
Aram said all current staff are welcome to return following the renovation period.
Aram said most renovations will be related to adding additional restrooms and removing partition walls to create a more open space in addition to what they called several other practical and aesthetic changes.
Like the Greensboro location, Megan and Aram hope to have a comfortable outdoor space with the potential of a double deck.
The couple said they hope to host live music when they open. Megan said she would love to host bluegrass and folk musicians but is open to any genre.
During daytime hours, the couple plans to offer an open bar with beer and craft cocktails and hosted seating. Food options will mainly include elevated pub fare, with a focus on appetizers and shareables.
“We’d love this to be a place for all ages and for people who want to drink good beer, have good cocktails, and just enjoy a great atmosphere with food and drink,” Megan said.
At night, South End Brewing Co. hopes to fill a gap that Aram said he sees in Boone.
“We’ve often noted, just as us going out in town, there’s not a lot of places geared toward the 30-somethings,” Aram said. “A lot of places are more family geared — maybe don’t have music and events — or there’s very college-oriented places that charge you a cover and you got to stand and hold a beer. We recognize that Boone is a small town, but we think there’s space to also target the mid-career professionals who are not looking to be home by 9 p.m.”
