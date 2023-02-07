south end brewing

Megan and Aram Kevorkian will operate South End Brewing Co. at 747 West King Street in Boone beginning later this year.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — South End Brewing Co. will take over the space operated by Ransom and is set to open in spring or summer with the current restaurant closing in mid-February.

Megan and Aram Kevorkian purchased Ransom Pub and Event Venue’s assets to ensure a smooth transition into the restaurant’s closure and the opening of South End Brewing Co.’s Boone location.

