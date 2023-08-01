Rucker 1

Rain and lightning didn’t dampen Darius Rucker as he performed at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — A little rain and lightning didn’t dampen the spirits of thousands of fans as Darius Rucker performed at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, July 29.

Gates opened an hour after initially planned due to a thunderstorm that rolled in around 6 p.m. Once the lightning moved out of the area, fans were let into the stadium around 7:30 p.m., and the opening act — Lindsey Ell — started at 8:30 p.m. while Rucker started at 9:15 p.m. The show was the finale of the 39th season of An Appalachian Summer Festival.

Rucker 2

Darius Rucker and his band perform to a crowd of approximately 13,000 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
  

