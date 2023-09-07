Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — The public restroom, located in the Boone Town Hall at 567 West King Street, will no longer be available for public use effective immediately.

On May 11, the North Carolina League of Municipalities conducted a safety audit on the Town Hall building, which was conducted at the request of the Risk Control Field Consultant for the western region of North Carolina.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.