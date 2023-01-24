BOONE — The month of January comes to a cinematic close at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country with a modern version of a much-loved classic novel that has enthralled readers for over two centuries: “Pride & Prejudice.”

App Theatre Executive Director, Suzanne Livesay, proposed the 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austin’s 1813 romantic drama as the final movie on the eclectic “Staff Pics” series. It will be screened at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the historic theater on King Street. The movie runs just over two hours at 127 minutes in duration.

ATHC - P&P Photo 3 - 2005.jpeg

The movie poster for Pride and Prejudice.
ATHC - P&P Photo 2 - 2005.jpg

A scene from Pride and Prejudice.

