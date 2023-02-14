BOONE — Following up on successful screenings of both “Dirty Dancing,” and “The Notebook,” the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country closes out its February Romantic Comedy Film Series with the modern “Rom-Com” classic “Pretty Woman.”
A third of a century after its initial release, the movie still holds the box office record for ticket sales in its genre.
The film will be screened at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and is two hours in duration with a general admission ticket price of $6 per person.
“Pretty Woman” is a 1990 romantic comedy film directed by Garry Marshall, from a screenplay by J. F. Lawton. The film stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, and features Héctor Elizondo, Ralph Bellamy (in his final performance), Laura San Giacomo, and Jason Alexander in supporting roles.
The story centers on Hollywood prostitute Vivian Ward (Roberts) and wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (Gere). Vivian is hired to be Edward’s escort for several business and social functions, and their relationship develops during her week-long stay with him.
The film’s title “Pretty Woman” is based on the 1964 song “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison. The original screenplay was titled “3,000” and was written by then-struggling screenwriter J. F. Lawton. It is the first film on-screen collaboration between Gere and Roberts; their second film, “Runaway Bride,” was released in 1999.
Originally intended to be a dark cautionary tale about class and prostitution in Los Angeles, the film was re-conceived as a romantic comedy with a large production budget. The film received mixed to favorable reviews, though Roberts received a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance, which catapulted her to stardom. In addition, screenwriter J. F. Lawton was nominated for a Writers Guild Award and a British Academy Film Award (BAFTA).
The popular soundtrack to “Pretty Woman” has been certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
The film saw the highest number of ticket sales in the United States ever for a romantic comedy with Box Office Mojo listing it as the number-one romantic comedy by the highest estimated domestic tickets sold at 42,176,400, slightly ahead of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” (2002).
“Pretty Woman” grossed $463.4 million worldwide and at the time of its release, was the fourth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, behind only “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”
Films at The Appalachian Theatre are shown without movie previews or trailers, so attendees are encouraged to arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions. The general admission ticket price is $6 per person, and attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
