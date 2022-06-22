BOONE — Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a provider of community-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment organization, announced June 22 it has acquired Stepping Stone of North Carolina.
Founded in 2010, Stepping Stone is a private, outpatient opioid addiction treatment program with two locations — 643-L Greenway Road in Boone and 527 West Park Circle in North Wilkesboro. The two centers serve more than 400 patients daily.
Pinnacle has been operating treatment programs in eight states, and now nine, with its entry into North Carolina.
The acquisition augments Pinnacle’s reach in treating those suffering from opioid use disorder and advances its mission of making recovery possible for anyone who needs it.
“Stepping Stone is a wonderful organization with passionate dedicated staff that have a strong track record of providing effective treatment rooted in evidence-based care,” said Joe Pritchard, CEO of Pinnacle and an individual in addiction recovery for 47 years, in a press release. “We’re excited to integrate this team and program into our network of care, extend our reach to another state impacted by the opioid crisis, and continue restoring lives and communities affected by this devastating illness.”
From April 2020 to April 2021, the national overdose death rate rose 27 percent. In North Carolina, the rate of overdose death rose 37 percent in the same time period, according to Pinnacle. The dangers of fentanyl and the COVID 19 pandemic are contributing factors.
Through medication-assisted treatment, Stepping Stone provides both medications — in coordination with long-term counseling — in Watauga and Wilkes counties to help individuals overcome the disease of addiction to opioids and achieve sustained health and wellness.
MAT is considered to be the gold standard of treatment for opioid use disorder, combining the FDA approved medicines with individual and group counseling as part of a whole-patient approach to care. Methadone and buprenorphine curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioid addiction; prevent relapse; and quell the physical discomfort that frequently accompanies recovery from opioid abuse.
Pinnacle will keep the Stepping Stone name in North Carolina, where it is well-known in the communities Stepping Stone has been serving.
"Stepping Stone was founded on the principles of strong personalized evidence-based treatment stemming from the understanding that addiction is a community disease requiring strong community ties and impeccable organizational reputation. We are excited to welcome Pinnacle Treatment Centers to the high country of North Carolina to continue and strengthen that vision," said David Brumfield, co-founder and CEO of Stepping Stone.
Like other Pinnacle programs, Stepping Stone accepts Medicaid and Medicare, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. Anyone seeking help for opioid addiction can call (828) 265-7078.
Pinnacle continues to expand through de novo centers and acquisitions. Anyone interested in potential partnerships can contact Amber Philpot, vice president of corporate development and strategy, at amber.philpot@pinnacletreatment.com.
