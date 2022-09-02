BOONE — Well-known local artist Pegge Laine will display her art at the Jones House during the months of Sept. and Oct.

Her exhibit “In Support of Ukraine” will feature a number of her original works in clay, alcohol inks, cold wax, oil, and faux metal collage. 100% of the sales of her works will be donated to support Ukrainian refugees living in Poland and their relatives left behind in Ukraine.

