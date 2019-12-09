ROAN MOUNTAIN — ROW CROP Community Eatery, a farm-to-table inspired, scratch-made restaurant that will serve a fresh twist on mountain and Southern classics, on Nov. 18 announced its plans to open a location in Roan Mountain.
ROW CROP’s restaurant philosophy will be encompassed by “One World Everybody Eats” core values, one which allows diners to pay what they can.
ROW CROP will open its doors in Roan Mountain in spring 2020. The restaurant will seat 70 and will serve lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Saturdays. ROW CROP will be closed on Sundays.
This “pay-what-you-can” model relies on gift economy in which all members of the community, those of means and those in need, are asked to give fairly so that everyone may partake with dignity.
In 2003, Denise Cerreta opened the first pay-what-you-can community cafe in Salt Lake City. ROW CROP will join two other community cafes in the area, One Acre Cafe in Johnson City, Tenn., and F.A.R.M. Cafe in Boone.
ROW CROP is presenting a Community Christmas Dinner & Concert from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The concert event will be hosted at Triple J Farms and will feature four bands depicting the Christmas story through live music. ROW CROP will serve the crowd food that will be served at its restaurant. There will also be a live charity auction with all proceeds raised that evening directly funding the cafe. A minimum $20 donation is requested for the dinner and concert.
