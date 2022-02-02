BLOWING ROCK — Parrott Benefit Group, a leading independent employee benefits firm of North Carolina, announced Jan. 24 the opening of a new office in Blowing Rock to expand its services in the High Country.
Since entering the industry in 1981, Parrott Benefit Group has seen success by focusing on steady growth and client retention throughout North Carolina. In 2015, Parrott expanded from their headquarters in Lexington to an office in Raleigh. Plans to develop operations in Blowing Rock were initiated by the Parrott’s and the Shives, co-owners of Parrott Benefit Group. Their love of the High Country recently led the Shives to make it their permanent home and begin the company’s westward expansion. The third office opens less than a year after Parrott created a new advocacy department and celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a major rebranding initiative.
“Our new location provides the Parrott team with an environment to meet with local clients and strengthens our commitment to client care and customized service,” said Liz Shive, co-owner and president. “We wish to extend a warm welcome to all High Country companies seeking innovative solutions in healthcare, human resources, compliance, technology and financial planning. Like our other offices around North Carolina, we are equipped to guide companies through the complex process of employee benefits while promising exceptional customer service.”
For more information about Parrott Benefit Group, go to parrottbenefitgroup.com or call (866) 249-7705. Their new office is located at 452A Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
Parrott Benefit Group is a partner in tailored benefit solutions. Its mission is to provide innovative benefit strategies for clients by utilizing a professional staff dedicated to excellence, service and integrity.
(1) comment
This is not news, this is just an advertisement.
