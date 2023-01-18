BOONE — In the world of swing music, jazz and the appreciation of the guitar in music as a whole, few artists have continued to inspire others like Django Reinhardt. Living from 1910 to 1953, Reinhardt became one of the first monster musicians to use the guitar as a lead instrument in the young jazz music scene of the early 1900s.
Growing up in Belgium in a musical family of Romanian descent, Reinhardt spent a lot of time living in encampments outside of Paris and by the time he was 15 in 1925, he was playing professionally in the clubs. Jazz and swing music was not yet on the young Django’s radar yet, however, but his musical repertoire as a young man included being adept at playing the guitar, violin and banjo.
Reinhardt was married by the time he was 17, and while living in a wagon with his wife, their home on wheels caught fire and Reinhardt’s hands were badly burned, leading to over a year in the hospital. It was during this period of long months of recuperation that he was introduced to American jazz and swing music.
Amazingly, Reinhardt fought hard to avoid amputation and to regain his ability to play an instrument, specifically the guitar. As he healed, he would only be able to use two of his fingers on his left hand to fret the instrument. Yet, despite that limitation, Reinhardt overcame his disability and became one of the greatest and most-influential guitarists in the history of the world.
By the early 1930s, Reinhardt had met his future partner in crime, as in the jazz violinist Stephane Grappelli. Eventually, the two musicians formed the Quintette du Hot Club de France, which quickly became the premier hot jazz band in all of Europe. Reinhardt also jammed with many American musicians who travelled through Paris and soon the word spread about this amazing artist who used the guitar as a lead instrument in jazz music.
Now, 90 years later, Reinhardt’s music continues to inspire artists of all stripes, including our local guitar ace and music instructor Andy Page.
Along with his twin brother Zach Page, who is an equally accomplished bassist who resides in nearby Asheville, when The Page Brothers perform, it is a treat for music lovers and musicians alike.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Page Brothers will perform a Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration show with special guests guitarist James Schaller and violinist Meade Richter at the Appalachian Theatre.
This special concert will take place at 7 p.m. at the newly-refurbished Appalachian Theatre of the High Country located at 559 W. King Street in downtown Boone.
This production, presented by Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Series and the aforementioned Appalachian Theatre, is a part of the Local Night series of shows highlighting the amazing talent found here in our region, all done in the same theatre that Doc Watson performed in during the 1940s. Tickets are $10 and $7 for students.
Andy Page is four minutes older than his brother Zach. Growing up with parents that were music lovers, by their teenage years the Page Brothers were given a guitar and bass respectively at Christmastime, and they have played together ever since.
“From living together as kids and from playing music our whole lives together, which is about 37 years now, when it comes to my brother Zach and I, you get used to people’s cues and tendencies, and then the twin thing kicks in,” said Andy Page. “We’ve called each other up at the same time, and Zach and I lost the same tooth on the same day, and we’ve shown up to a place and we’re wearing the same clothes without pre-planning it. As for musically, I think that sometimes our intuition is linked up and there is some of that going on. But at the same time, Zach is a super solid bass player and because he has played with so many different people, he even lived in New York City for seven years, he has a really broad level of experience from playing all of the time with different people playing different kinds of music.”
The Page Brothers entry into the world of budding musicianship was inspired by heavy metal artists, specifically the sounds of Black Sabbath, Randy Rhoads, who was the guitarist for Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne’s first two solo albums, and other bands like Iron Maiden. As their musical prowess grew, they discovered jazz in college and branched out from there. Andy Page’s discovery of the music of Django Reinhardt was memorable.
“I really got into Django’s style of music more around the year 2,000,” said Page. “I moved to Charlotte and met this guitar player named Scot Wise, who is a huge Allman Brothers Band fan and loves Piedmont blues and Delta blues and all of that music. Scot is also an authority on jazz as well and he pushed me to get into Django’s music more and he really taught me a lot about the style. I love Django’s rhythm guitar playing, and the energy that you have to put into playing it. Plus, the nature of those Gypsy jazz guitars makes them physically demanding to play. As you dig in, those guitars project more sound, as opposed to other guitars that don’t sound good when you play them harder. But, Gypsy-style guitars come to life the harder you hit them. It is a concentrated technique of playing the guitar that I’m still working on.”
While playing the music of Django Reinhardt can be a challenge for the musicians, the end result for the listener is an exhilarating experience as the music is melodic and fun and it swings really hard, making for a toe-tapping, head-bobbing night of improvisational jams.
“Back in the day, I heard B. B. King, Willie Nelson and Jerry Garcia all talk about Django in interviews in guitar magazines when I was in high school,” said Page. “Martin Taylor, the British guitar player who fronts the Spirit of Django band, who also played with Stephane Grapelli for years; he is the one that put it best when he said that you should not want to be a total copycat but instead you should play in the spirit of Reinhardt. You should play that kind of music with energy and spontaneity and fire.”
Andy Page performs the music of Django Reinhardt often here in Western North Carolina, so this will not be a one-off show as he and his band will be ready to swing.
“You can’t just phone in the music of Django Reinhardt,” said Page. “You have to play with a lot of conviction. That is why we are bringing in Meade Richter on violin and Jim Schaller on guitar. Jim works really hard at playing Django’s music and we play that style together on a regular basis and we are really lucky to have him around. As for Meade, we rehearsed with him the other day and it sounded really good, man.
This show is going to be a lot of fun.”
More information can be found at mountainhomemusic.org and apptheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.