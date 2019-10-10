BOONE — New River Light & Power is one of more than 70 public power utilities across North Carolina that provide safe, reliable electric service and outstanding customer service to more than 1.2 million people.
“We take tremendous pride in being your local public power provider. For over 100 years, New River Light & Power has been bringing value to the people and businesses of the High Country,” said Ed Miller, NRLP general manager, in a statement. “Our lineworkers and customer service team work hard every day to provide you with the highest level of service possible.”
NRLP is celebrating Public Power Week from Oct. 6-12, along with public power communities throughout North Carolina and the nation, with a special event to recognize customers and employees, and to promote the value of public power.
A Customer Appreciation Event will occur on Friday, Oct. 11, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at NRLP’s office (146 Faculty St. Ext., Boone, NC). Join NRLP for a free hot dog lunch provided by Doggin’ It (while supplies last), giveaways, games and great conversation.
A statewide survey of 2,300 customers conducted this year found that more than 85 percent of public power customers are satisfied with their service and would choose public power if given a choice, the utility said, adding that statistics show that public power providers consistently outperform investor-owned utilities when it comes to reliability. Public power experiences fewer power outages and gets the power restored more quickly than others, it said.
NRLP has been recognized by the American Public Power Association as a Reliable Public Power Provider for providing outstanding reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.
