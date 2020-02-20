BOONE — Nominations are being accepted for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards, which are presented annually to emerging leaders in the Boone Area business community.
Awards will be distributed to honorees in the following categories: Business Owner, Rising Star, Nonprofit and Education. The nomination period closes Friday, March 20, at 4:30 p.m. Nominations can be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/s7wj5jw.
In addition, the Respect Your Elder award will be presented to an individual who displays a deep impact as an influencer, motivator and mentor to our emerging leaders of tomorrow.
Tickets are on sale for the fourth annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards Luncheon, presented by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate. The event is set for Thursday, April 9, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m at Harvest House in Boone.
Participating sponsors of the event include Mast General Store, BB&T and Boone Drug Inc.
Ticket prices are $20 for Boone Area Chamber of Commerce members and $25 for the general public. The ticket cost includes a lunch buffet and beverages. Tickets can be purchased at boonechamber.com. Table sponsorships are available.
If you have questions, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
