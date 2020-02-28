New River Light and Power customers will see an average increase of more than 6 percent in their monthly power bill starting in March, as a rate hike is set to go into effect March 1.
“The proposed increase of $0.006834 per kilowatt (Purchase Power Adjustment) and the proposed decrease of $0.000450 per kilowatt hour (coal ash cost recovery) will result in an increase in the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours from $96.40 to $102.78,” a notice to the public from the Feb. 26 edition of the Watauga Democrat stated.
New River Light and Power — an operating unit of Appalachian State University based in Boone that serves electric customers on the ASU campus and in the Boone area – got approval by the N.C. Utilities Commission on Feb. 17 for the rate changes.
“The commission has concluded that the purchase power adjustment and coal ash recovery cost factors requested by New River Light and Power are reasonable, in that they are based solely on the level of purchased power and coal ash cleanup expenses that have been incurred and are expected to be incurred by the company,” the public notice stated.
The approval came without a public hearing, according to the public notice, but persons wishing to intervene can do so until 45 days after the notice was published, which would be April 8. Written statements can be send to the Chief Clerk of the N.C. Utilities Commission, 4325 Main Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699.
Unlike the previous 2018 rate hike, New River Light and Power General Manager Ed Miller said these rate hikes, which will increase approximate revenue by $1,326,656 a year according to the public notice, are just to address the wholesale power and coal ash recovery costs.
“This purchased power cost adjustment only addresses NRLP’s wholesale cost of power from Blue Ridge Energy,” Miller said. “NRLP will not see any increase in net income due to this purchase power agreement.”
Approximate percentage increases are 6.6 percent for residential customers, 6.9 percent for commercial (Schedule G) customers, 9.7 percent for large commercial (Schedule GL) customers, 9.8 percent for commercial demand – high load demand (Schedule GLH) customers and 12.1 percent for ASU (Schedule A).
“The purchase power agreement is adjusted as part of the residential energy cost each year,” Miller said. “ASU received the largest percentage increase due to the lower energy cost since its total costs, on a per unit basis, is lower because the campus is so large, is densely inhabited, and its load is so large.”
“Since ASU’s total energy rate is lower than that of a residential customer, its percentage increase is going to be higher than a residential customer,” Miller continued. “However, the purchase power agreement is to pay for fuel and is evenly distributed to all customers through the variable fuel energy charge.”
According to Miller, residential customers make up 76.74 percent of NRLP’s total customer base, while commercial customers are 17.68 percent,and large commercial customers are 3.18 percent of total billed accounts.
New River is contracted to purchase power from Blue Ridge Energy until Jan. 1, 2022, when it will begin a 16-year purchase power agreement with NTE Carolinas.
Blue Ridge Energy purchases its power from Duke Energy Carolinas, which generates most of its energy from nuclear and coal-fired facilities. Duke Energy Corporation has previously pleaded guilty to Clean Water Act violations, mainly stemming from a coal ash spill from its Dan River steam station into the Dan River near Eden, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, which prosecuted the case.
Under the future contract with NTE Carolinas, Miller said the coal ash recovery costs passed to its customers will cease and NRLP can adjust its rates through the purchase power agreement.
“Since NRLP will begin its wholesale service from NTE in 2022, the final coal ash costs collected from NRLP’s customers will be in April 2022,” Miller said. “Under the NTE contract, NRLP can also offer additional rates and riders that are currently not allowed under our current wholesale contract.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.