BOONE — New River Light and Power is encouraging customers who need assistance or are experiencing payment difficulties due to the impacts of COVID-19 to contact its office at their earliest convenience.
NRLP stated it is ready to assist customers to help prevent them from falling behind on their electric bills.
“We know that many in our community are facing difficult circumstances due to the COVID-19 crisis and we understand the financial hardship the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to many of our customers. We stand ready to help our customers through this difficult time,” said Ed Miller, NRLP’s general manager.
Gov. Roy Cooper extended the suspension of utility disconnects through July 29 after signing Executive Order 142 on May 30. While the order extends the disconnection suspension for 60 days, it does not forgive or otherwise waive usage charges through July 29. Customers will still be responsible for paying for all electric usage.
Utilities across the state, including NRLP, are encouraging customers to establish a payment plan now to help avoid accumulating large balances and ultimately, help avoid disconnection. NRLP stated that its customer service team has worked with customers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to work out payment arrangements for those impacted financially by the pandemic.
“We encourage customers to contact us as soon as possible with questions about their electric bill or service, and let us help set them up with a payment plan” said Customer Service Supervisor Diana Wilcox. “Our goal is to work with each and every one of our customers to avoid disconnection.”
First issued on March 31, the governor’s executive orders temporarily suspend residential utility service disconnections and waives penalties, fees and interest on amounts due during the period. Payments due before March 31 will be subject to disconnection when the order expires.
“As we enter the summer months with traditionally higher usage, it is in our customers’ best interest to stay current on their account or begin to pay on their account as soon as possible to avoid a large outstanding balance,” Miller said. “We appreciate all our customers who have remained current or have paid what they are able during these difficult times. We want to work with any customer who is having difficulty making payments and help ease any future financial burden once the order expires.”
Under the executive order, customers will have a six-month period beginning July 30 to pay off unpaid balances that came due March 31-July 29. Customers can call NRLP at (828) 264-3671 with any questions and to discuss payment plan options.
New River Light and Power’s office has reopened to the public, but with limited occupancy. Customers are encouraged to wear masks when inside and follow social distancing guidelines marked by yellow signs on the lobby floor.
NRLP also encourages customers to continue to utilize the online customer portal, mobile app, drive thru window or call the office for bill payment and other normal business activities if they can.For more information, please visit nrlp.appstate.edu/covid-19-response.
