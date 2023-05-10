New River Grill

Co-Front-of-House Manages Erin Quigg and Savannah Pardue, General Manager Wayne Duggins, Kitchen Manager Will Spillman and Owner Chris Spillman are excited to open the doors of New River Grill on May 10.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — New River Grill will open its doors as the newest restaurant in New Market Centre, serving bar classics and original recipes.

“It has been a fun journey, planning and constructing New River Grill here in the New Market Centre,” Owner Chris Spillman said. “The many weeks of hard work and patience of our staff have been incredible. We are really excited about all the great food we are offering — some traditional favorites we all know and love as well as some original recipes.”

