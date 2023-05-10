Co-Front-of-House Manages Erin Quigg and Savannah Pardue, General Manager Wayne Duggins, Kitchen Manager Will Spillman and Owner Chris Spillman are excited to open the doors of New River Grill on May 10.
BOONE — New River Grill will open its doors as the newest restaurant in New Market Centre, serving bar classics and original recipes.
“It has been a fun journey, planning and constructing New River Grill here in the New Market Centre,” Owner Chris Spillman said. “The many weeks of hard work and patience of our staff have been incredible. We are really excited about all the great food we are offering — some traditional favorites we all know and love as well as some original recipes.”
The menu includes well-known bar options like nachos, french fries, wings and burgers in addition to entree options. Steaks, chicken and fish dishes and desserts make up the dinner and lunch menu, with all steaks and burgers made with Certified Angus Beef.
The full bar will offer wine, beer and liquor, featuring speciality cocktails and locally brewed beers.
Front-of-House Co-Managers Savannah Pardue and Erin Quigg said anticipated hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., with hopes to stay open until midnight on Friday and Saturday. With full table service until 9 p.m., Quigg said they may stay open later if late-night bar service is popular with patrons.
An outdoor patio area offers additional seating in the summer and a stage for potential live music events. In addition to local bands, Pardue said she hopes to offer trivia nights once they are “in the swing of things.”
Spillman is the original owner of Town Tavern, which he was involved with until 2013. Since then, Spillman and his family have lived in the High Country where he has worked in construction.
Spillman extended his gratitude to the Town of Boone Planning and Inspections Department and the Town of Boone Fire Department for “keeping (them) safe during this process.” He also thanked Blake Sorensen of Sysco Foods and Patrick Burke of Imperial Dade for supplying the restaurant with “wonderful food products and paper goods.”
New River Grill will have a soft opening on Wednesday, May 10. Management said they hope to serve more people as construction at New Market Center wraps up.
Pardue said several people have walked up to the location at 115 New Market Centre in Boone expressing their excitement for the new bar and restaurant.
“The management and staff at New River Grill look forward to serving the Boone community for many years to come,” Spillman said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.