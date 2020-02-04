BOONE – Former Juice Boone owner Lauren Pipkin will open an indoor axe-throwing venue at the intersection of Jefferson Road and Perkinsville Drive called Elwood’s Hatchet House, hopefully as early as March, she said.
“I went to my hometown of Greenville (N.C.) and my friend and I went axe throwing and loved it,” Pipkin said. “I’ve been looking for another business and thought a winter, indoor recreation option would be awesome.”
Pipkin, who said she sold Juice Boone in September, started construction on Elwood’s Hatchet House located at 199 Jefferson Road, Boone, on Jan. 30. The planned opening is for March, Pipkin said.
“It’s close to an AppalCART stop, close to apartments and has 3,200 square feet, enough space to do axe throwing,” Pipkin said. “In the summer the garage doors will be up and it will be awesome.”
Elwood’s, named after her father and grandfather, will include a pool table, cornhole boards, food and beverage, beer and seven axe-throwing lanes, Pipkin said.
When open, Pipkin said Elwood’s will offer nights with student and kids discounts, and bookings will be made through its website once it’s up and running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.