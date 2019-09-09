BOONE — The story of how quality health care became a reality of the High Country is laid out in Howard E. Covington Jr.’s new book, “Caring for One Another,” going through the efforts of numerous individuals over the last century-plus.
“In the book, Covington goes on to reveal the innermost thoughts, dreams and struggles of the High Country’s most influential health care visionaries. Thanks to people like Isaac “Ike” Garfield Greer, Richard Sparks, Blanford B. Dougherty, Rev. Edgar Tufts and countless others, patients no longer need to leave the mountain for their health care needs,” an Aug. 22 statement from ARHS states. “These brave men and women laid the foundation for what is today the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.”
To receive a free copy of “Caring for One Another” by Covington, visit the lobby at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital or send an email to marketing@apprhs.org.
