Shane Hillman, Rooted on King shift leader, gave recommendations to a guest.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

Locally sourced, plant-based cafe Rooted on King is bringing “distinctive and bold” flavors to downtown Boone.

The new cafe, located at 659 West King Street in Boone, shares a space with Neighborhood Yoga and opened in late January. Both businesses are owned by Valerie Midgett and “emphasize a balanced lifestyle.”

Rooted on King is located inside the studio space of Neighborhood Yoga.
Rooted on King offers a variety of seating for studying, working, reading and meeting with friends.

