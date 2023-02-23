Locally sourced, plant-based cafe Rooted on King is bringing “distinctive and bold” flavors to downtown Boone.
The new cafe, located at 659 West King Street in Boone, shares a space with Neighborhood Yoga and opened in late January. Both businesses are owned by Valerie Midgett and “emphasize a balanced lifestyle.”
Kitchen manager, chef and founding member of ROK Ahimsa Izlar said “each menu item is consciously crafted with the goal of helping heal the body and soul and at a price that keeps quality food accessible.”
Izlar said signature menu items include spicy house masala chai, balsamic berry grilled cheese and a crunch probiotic buddha belly bowl with turmeric, chickpeas and kimchi. Izlar said ROK is planning on rotating menu items seasonally to keep the kitchen as “local and sustainable as possible.”
“Our entire kitchen is based on plants so you won’t find any secret milk, butter or cheeses mixed in,” Izlar said, “Our goal is to be able to (serve) everyone no matter their dietary restrictions. Also, this helps us keep the kitchen less processed and to support a more sustainable future.”
Izlar said those wanting something “non-veg” can ask for add-ons such as local goat cheese, chicken or egg to build their perfect meal.
Izlar said the café does its best to source as much as possible from local farmers and shops in Boone as Midgett said ROK’s mission is to “intentionally source” food.
“We realize that the food you eat does make a difference in how you feel and your community,” Izlar said. “Each day the new specials are based on what we are getting locally and seasonally, which keeps everything fresh and inspirational.”
Izlar said working with ROK has been “such an inspiring journey.”
“Valerie and I developed our mission and menu which has been such a rewarding and creative process as its come to life,” Izlar said. “Then to see our customers’ reactions to such a beautiful and tasty meal makes it worth it.”
Rooted on King is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.rootedonking.com.
