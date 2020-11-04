RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell announced Sept. 28 that all three major national bond rating agencies have reaffirmed the state’s “AAA” bond rating, noting the state’s strong economic growth and diversification, conservative fiscal management, rainy day fund and other reserves, and low liabilities. North Carolina is one of only 13 states that have an “AAA” rating with all major rating agencies.
The ratings were assigned, in part, in preparation for the fourth issuance of $2 billion worth of voter-approved General Obligation Public Improvement (Connect NC) Bonds for capital and infrastructure improvement projects across 17 University of North Carolina campuses and for other state projects. The prior three issuances from 2016, 2018 and 2019 totaled $1.2 billion. This fourth issuance will be for $400 million and is expected to be offered on Oct. 8, 2020.
“Having the rating agencies affirm our ‘AAA’ bond ratings during these volatile economic times is a credit to the taxpayers of North Carolina and the North Carolina General Assembly for their strong fiscal management,” said Folwell. “Maintaining our “AAA’ rating will help us finance debt at the lowest possible rates, making more money available for public education, public roads and the other core functions of government.”
S&P Global Ratings noted North Carolina’s 2019-2020 budgetary environment is better than anticipated because of stronger-than-forecast economic activity compared to the state’s conservative forecasting.
Moody’s Investors Service noted the state’s diverse economy, a history of strong conservative fiscal practices, healthy reserves and low debt and pension burdens.
Fitch Ratings referenced that North Carolina is well positioned to address economic downturns with an exceptionally strong ability to close budget gaps.
The N.C. Department of State Treasurer’s State and Local Government Finance Division manages the sale and delivery of all state and local debt and monitors the repayment of state and local government debt. More information can be found at http://www.nctreasurer.com/slg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.