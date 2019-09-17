BLOWING ROCK – Amanda Pearce of Funding for Good is hosting a one-day retreat in Blowing Rock on Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
In the workshop, Pearce will discuss building board expectations, where the board ends and the staff begins, effective fundraising with a board and crafting your ask.
“We don’t just tell you what you need, we teach you how to do it,” Pearce said. “Building strong foundations for any nonprofit business begins with the board of directors.”
For more information and to register, visit fundingforgood.org/product/dynamic-boards/. For additional questions about the retreat and its content, contact Amanda Pearce at (704) 614-8703.
