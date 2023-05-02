20191009-jon-h.efren-002.jpg

Napoleon Dynamite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro Sanchez).

 Photo courtesy the Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country takes its film screenings to new heights with the upcoming Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries.

The Sept. 1 event features a 7 p.m. full screening of the 2004 cult film classic Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively free-form discussion with fan favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro Sanchez) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). The discussion will be moderated by Boone Chamber of Commerce President, David Jackson, and will include insider stories, favorite quotes and an audience Q&A. Reserved seats start at $35. A limited number of $90 VIP tickets are available, which include preferred seating, a signed poster and pre-show meet and greet with the actors.

Napoleon Dynamite

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.