BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country takes its film screenings to new heights with the upcoming Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries.
The Sept. 1 event features a 7 p.m. full screening of the 2004 cult film classic Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively free-form discussion with fan favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro Sanchez) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). The discussion will be moderated by Boone Chamber of Commerce President, David Jackson, and will include insider stories, favorite quotes and an audience Q&A. Reserved seats start at $35. A limited number of $90 VIP tickets are available, which include preferred seating, a signed poster and pre-show meet and greet with the actors.
The film follows the story of awkward teen, Napoleon (Heder), who struggles to fit in at his small town Idaho high school. His situation is worsened when his strangely nostalgic Uncle Rico (Gries), shows up to keep an eye on him. With no safe haven at home or school, Napoleon befriends the new kid, Pedro (Ramirez), a morose Hispanic boy who speaks little English. Together the two launch a campaign to run for class president. The low-budget film obtained cult status, grossing more than $46 million in revenue, and was voted No. 14 on Bravo’s 100 funniest movies.
Tickets for this event are available to the public starting Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m. through App Theatre’s online ticketing system which is accessible 24/7. Customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.