Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High 37F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.